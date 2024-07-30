American International Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MC opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,703 shares of company stock worth $5,059,774. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

