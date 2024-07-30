American International Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,042,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 403.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.