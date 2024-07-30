American International Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,042,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 403.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.