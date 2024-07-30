American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 39.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

