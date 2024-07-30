American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

