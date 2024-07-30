American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPR opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $278.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

