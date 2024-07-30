American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sotera Health by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

