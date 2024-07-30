American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $354.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $359.55.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

