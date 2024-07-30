American International Group Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Integer worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $130.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

