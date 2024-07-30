American International Group Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 855.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $198.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

