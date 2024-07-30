American International Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Matson worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $647,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Matson by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock worth $8,447,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

