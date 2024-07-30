American International Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

