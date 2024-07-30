American International Group Inc. Sells 202 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,831,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

