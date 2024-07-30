American International Group Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.