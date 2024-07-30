American International Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

