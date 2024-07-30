American International Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD
Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.