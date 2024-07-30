American International Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

