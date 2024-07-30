American International Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

