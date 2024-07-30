American International Group Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 891.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

