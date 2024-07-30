American International Group Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

