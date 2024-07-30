American International Group Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIPC stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
