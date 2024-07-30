American International Group Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

