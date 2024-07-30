American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,231. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.