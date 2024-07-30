American International Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $343.55. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.84.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

