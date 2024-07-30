American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tidewater by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $25,322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615 in the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Tidewater Trading Down 2.5 %

TDW stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

