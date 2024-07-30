American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

