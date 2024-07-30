American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67.
Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.