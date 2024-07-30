American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $2,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.