American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 381,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at American Software

In other news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 157,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of American Software stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $352.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

