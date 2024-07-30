America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $122.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.