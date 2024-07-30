Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $93,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $432.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.61.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

