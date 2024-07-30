Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

AMKR opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

