Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

