Analysts Issue Forecasts for ChromaDex Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ChromaDex in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.87. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

