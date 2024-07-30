Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

