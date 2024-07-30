Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

