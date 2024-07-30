Analysts Offer Predictions for Flotek Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTK)

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTK. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:FTK opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 1.08. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

