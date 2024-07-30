Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) PT at $25.89

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

AESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

AESI stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,963,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,795,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

