Analysts Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $34.44

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 246,596 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CABA opened at $7.08 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.