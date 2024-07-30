Analysts Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $34.44

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.44.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of CABA opened at $7.08 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
