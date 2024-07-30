Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$12.89

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Stock Down 2.0 %

CMG opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$167,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

