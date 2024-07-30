Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $135.81

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

