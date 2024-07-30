Analysts Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) PT at $11.00

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,367,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

