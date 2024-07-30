Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $4.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.