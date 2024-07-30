Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $4.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LCID
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group
Lucid Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.