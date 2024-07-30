Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $174,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,674. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

