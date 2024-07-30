Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $11.33

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,809,000.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

