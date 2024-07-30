Analyzing theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get theglobe.com alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A PSQ $8.77 million 8.70 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.11

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

theglobe.com has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,406.10% PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for theglobe.com and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Summary

PSQ beats theglobe.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.