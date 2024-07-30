AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

