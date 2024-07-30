Ankr Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $299.09 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.86 or 0.99754312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006954 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0300174 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $13,796,988.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

