AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America cut AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $330.21.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

