Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

