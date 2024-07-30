Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at TD Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.97.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.