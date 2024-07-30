Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on August 23rd

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aptitude Software Group Price Performance
APTD stock opened at GBX 377.05 ($4.85) on Tuesday. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,414.29 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
Further Reading
