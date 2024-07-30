ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:ARC opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
